McDonald’s manager sold $10,900 in cocaine by hiding it with burgers and fries, police say

It’s hard to spend $10,900 at McDonald’s — but it’s easier if the restaurant is selling crack and cocaine in addition to McNuggets.
That’s exactly what McDonald’s night manager Frank Guerrero, 26, was caught selling when authorities arrested him this week at the franchise he’s worked at for eight years in the Bronx.
The arrest followed a three-month undercover investigation called “Operation Off the Menu.”
“Guerrero’s conduct was so blatant, it would be comical if he weren't committing a serious narcotics crime,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan told the New York Daily News. “Ordering coke took on an entirely different meaning on the night shift at this McDonald’s.”
Guerrero even hid cocaine in cookie bags, nestling the illegal drugs in brown McDonald’s bags alongside cheeseburgers and fries, authorities said. Then he handed it to an undercover officer.
Another time, he sold $6,250 in cocaine to an undercover officer in the McDonald’s restroom. The drugs were hidden in the soap dispenser, police said.
Before his arrest, he made eight sales to undercover officers, in larger and larger quantities as the months went on — selling them $10,900 in drugs in all.
He made five sales in the franchise’s parking lot, authorities said, and often sold to other buyers late in the night during his shift. And the late-night customers even got special treatment: Though only the drive-thru was supposed to be open that late, Guerrero allegedly unlocked the door and let his clientele come into the restaurant after hours.
When police searched his home, they found 200 grams of cocaine and $5,300 in cash. The cash was stashed in a dresser inside his 2-year-old child’s playroom.
The child’s mother, Leidy Cabral Castillo, was at the apartment at the time. She was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and unlawfully dealing with a minor.
Guerrero has been charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and unlawfully dealing with a child.
The owner of the McDonald’s franchise told Patch that he is cooperating with authorities.
“The actions of this employee are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in my organization,” Tony Rodriguez, the owner, said in a statement.
