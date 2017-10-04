What are ‘bump stocks’ and why did they matter in Las Vegas?

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 1:30 Lake Ridge QB Jason Bean subdues Summit 1:39 Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too 2:10 Think you can make a good taco? But can you do it from space? Here's a lesson 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:59 White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device. C-SPAN

