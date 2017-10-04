Mochi, record holder for longest dog tongue, is the latest reason to adopt your next pet

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 2:41 Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump 1:00 NYPD officer mistakenly tackles tennis star James Blake 0:17 RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch 0:24 RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab 1:59 White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!" Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!" Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals

