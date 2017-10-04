Cop catches a couple having sex in a car. They looked at him and kept going.

A Wisconsin couple wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of their good time. Not even the beam of a police flashlight.
The man and woman were arrested Monday after being caught having sex in their car — and then refusing to stop.
According to the police report, Officer A. Westpfahl was called to Adams St. to investigate a report of someone suspiciously looking into cars. He didn’t find anyone, and began walking up to the home of the person who’d called 911 to talk to her.
As he approached her home, he said suddenly heard “what sounded like someone moaning.” Suddenly, the 911 caller called out from an open window on the second floor and said there were two people in front of her home having sex in a car.
They’d been so loud that she’d been woken up, she said. And she’d already asked them to stop.
The officer walked over to the car and, sure enough, noticed that the windows were partially fogged up and the vehicle was rocking back and forth. He looked in the window and “immediately observed what appeared to be two completely naked individuals in the backseat of the car.” He flooded the interior with his flashlight to confirm they were having sex.
He told them he was a police officer, to stop what they were doing and to get dressed. A male voice told him “Okay.” Then the officer went back to his car “to give the two subjects some privacy.”
Five minutes later, they still hadn’t appeared.
The officer went back to the car and saw that the two were having sex again. He told them, again, to stop and get dressed, to which the male said “No, bro. I’m trying to f**k.” The car started rocking again.
That’s when the officer opened the door and again told them to stop. The couple just kept going. The male, later identified as 21-year-old Bailey Puttkemery, reached over to close the door again and told the officer to just go away.
The officer told him “several more times” to get dressed, and the man eventually got out of the car, still naked.
“You’re a man, you should understand,” the man told the officer. He said the officer was “c***-blocking him” and “giving him blue balls.” When the officer again told the man to put on some pants, he said “It’s just a d**k, nothing to be afraid of.”
His partner, 20-year-old Emily Scott, told the officer they didn’t stop when asked because “he wanted to finish.”
Puttkemery was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct. Scott was arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior and bail jumping.
The La Crosse Tribune reported that prosecutors ultimately decided not to go through with the charges.
