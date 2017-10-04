Why is Marilou Danley a person of interest in the Las Vegas shooting again?

Marilou Danley, the longtime girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, is once again a person of interest in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.
Danley, 62, landed in Los Angeles Tuesday night on a flight from the Philippines and was interviewed by authorities. She is not officially in custody and has not been listed as a suspect.
Paddock was responsible for shooting and killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 500 others at a Jason Aldean concert across from the Mandalay Bay hotel, according to law enforcement. Paddock reportedly killed himself as officers closed in on the hotel room he had chosen to carry out the attack.
Danley’s two sisters, interviewed by Australia’s Seven News and preferring to remain anonymous, said Danley didn’t know anything about Paddock’s plans. In fact, they said the only reason she was in the Philippines was because Paddock told her he had found a cheap ticket.
“She was sent away,” one of the women said. “She was away so that she will not be there to interfere with what he’s planning.”
“In that sense I thank him for sparing my sister’s life,” they added. “But that won’t be to compensate the 59 people’s lives.”
Danley was named a person of interest in the early aftermath of the shooting, but officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department soon said they had spoken to her and she was cleared. She was renamed a person of interest after authorities found Paddock had wired around $100,000 to the Philippines before the attack.
Danley’s sisters told Seven News that she was wired $127,000.
Danley, who uses an Australian passport, traveled to her home country of the Philippines on Sept. 15, according to travel records obtained by ABC News. She flew from Manila to Hong Kong on Sept. 22 and returned to Manila on Sept. 25 before flying to Los Angeles Tuesday. The FBI met her at the airport and was taken out a back way to avoid the public eye.
Paddock and Danley met several years ago while she was working as a high-limit hostess for Club Paradise at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada, his brother Eric Paddock told the Washington Post. Atlantis said in a statement this week that she has not worked there for several years.
Danley’s now-deleted Facebook page identified her as a “proud mom and grandma who lives life to the fullest,” according to the Express.
Comments