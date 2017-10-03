New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the American League wild-card playoff baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
National

Gregorius, Judge, bullpen rally wild-card Yanks past Twins

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

October 03, 2017 11:06 PM

NEW YORK

Didi Gregorius' three-run homer tied the score after the Minnesota Twins chased Luis Severino in the first inning, a pumped-up Aaron Judge hit a two-run shot in his postseason debut and the New York Yankees were rescued by their brilliant bullpen during an 8-4 victory in the AL wild-card game Tuesday night.

Brett Gardner also homered for the Yankees, who knocked out Ervin Santana after two innings, won their first postseason game in five years and once again eliminated the Twins from the playoffs.

Chad Green, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman combined for 8 2/3 innings of one-run relief.

New York opens the best-of-five AL Division Series on Thursday at Cleveland. The Twins lost their 13th consecutive postseason game, tying the record set by Boston from 1986-95.

