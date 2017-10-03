This police officer wrongfully tackled a tennis star. Now he’s the one suing everyone

In this Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, James Blake arrives at New York's City Hall. The internal disciplinary trial of Officer James Frascatore, the police officer who tackled the retired pro tennis player outside a New York Hotel in 2015, concluded Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Officer disciplinary records are secret under state law, city officials say, so the public, and even Blake, might never learn the details of any punishment. Seth Wenig Associated Press