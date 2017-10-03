Nebraska attorney general: 1937 killings of 2 lawmen solved

This undated photo provided by Nebraska Life Magazine shows Boone County Sheriff Lawrence I. Smoyer. Investigators say a re-examination of long-buried case files shows that two known criminals were responsible for a shooting that killed Smoyer and another Nebraska lawman in 1937. The Nebraska Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, investigators consider the case solved after a three-year effort that included tracking down decades-old case files. Nebraska Life Magazine via AP)