Houston leaders start providing grants for Harvey recovery

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey take shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston as Harvey inches its way through the area. The Harvey relief fund established by Houston's top elected leaders has issued its first grants, giving out $7.5 million with an emphasis on getting people still displaced by the storm into temporary housing. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and other leaders of the fund announced the grants Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Houston Chronicle via AP Elizabeth Conley