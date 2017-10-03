LaVar Ball pulling son LaMelo out of SoCal high school

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, UCLA's Lonzo Ball 2) greets his brother LaMelo Ball, left, after scoring 20 points in UCLA's 114-77 win over Long Beach State in an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles. Behind Lonzo Ball are his brother LiAngelo Ball and father, LaVar Ball, right. LaVar Ball is pulling 16-year-old LaMelo out of his Southern California high school to be home schooled and so he can be made into "the best basketball player ever."