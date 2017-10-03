Late-night TV hosts decry Las Vegas killings, gun laws

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting as a confoundingly repetitive American tragedy, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control. They spoke out on Monday, Oct. 2, the day after the worst shooting in modern U.S. history. Photo by Chris Pizzello