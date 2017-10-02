National

Liberian rebel commander set for trial on immigration fraud

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 11:06 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia are set to launch their first attempt at convincing a jury that a man accused of war crimes in Liberia lied about his past to enter the U.S.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday in the immigration fraud trial of 51-year-old Mohammed Jabbateh.

Prosecutors charge that he lied about his history as a high-ranking member of Liberian rebel groups on immigration forms when he was seeking asylum and residency in the U.S. nearly two decades ago. They have lined up several witnesses who claim to have seen Jabbateh order or commit war atrocities.

But Jabbateh's attorney has stated in court documents that his client denies taking part in the violent acts, saying that he is peaceful and deeply religious.

He was arrested last year outside Philadelphia.

