Tom Petty hospitalized, but no official confirmation of his death despite reports

Tom Petty was taken to UCLA Medical Center for a cardiac incident Sunday night, law enforcement has confirmed to the Los Angeles Times, but as of Monday afternoon there was no official confirmation that the 66-year-old rock musician had died.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which had been cited in a report by CBS News and subsequently by other outlets that picked up the CBS story, tweeted Monday afternoon that “initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources.”

CBS updated its report even as the likes of John Mayer, Jake Owen and Peter Frampton – not to mention multitudes of non-celebrity fans – were sharing their sadness and Tom Petty memories on social media.

Earlier Monday, an LAPD spokesperson told the Times that the department had no role in the matter because no crime had been committed.

At noon Pacific time Monday, TMZ reported that Petty had been rushed to the hospital. It updated its story a half hour later, saying a decision had been made to pull life support. An hour after that, it reported Petty was “still clinging to life,” though a chaplain had been called in.

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017 (2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrapped up a lengthy tour Sept. 25 in California, according to the New York Daily News.

The Heartbreakers had been touring to celebrate the band’s 40th anniversary. The band wrapped up the last, long leg of the tour with three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, Forbes reported.

More Videos 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 Pause 3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me 0:27 RAW: DeSoto's Lavontae Shenault, a future Horned Frog? 3:03 A sneak peek of Fort Worth's Whiskey Ranch 2:39 Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:20 'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle 0:10 Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel 1:38 Fort Worth woman describes fleeing Las Vegas concert 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:57 From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me Official music video: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform "You Wreck Me" from their studio album Wildflowers. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me Official music video: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform "You Wreck Me" from their studio album Wildflowers. Warner Bros. Records

Petty told Rolling Stone in December that this year’s tour would probably be his “last big one.”

“I’m thinking it may be the last trip around the country,” Petty told Rolling Stone. “It’s very likely we’ll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don’t think so. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We’re all on the backside of our sixties.

“I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that’s a lot of time.”

CBS News tweeted out what the singer told his fans at his final Hollywood concert: “I want to thank you for 40 years of a really great time.”