People walk near the Las Vegas Strip shortly after sunrise Monday in Las Vegas. A deadly shooting occurred Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Ronda Churchill AP

How you can help the Las Vegas shooting victims

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

October 02, 2017 12:33 PM

If you’re feeling helpless in the wake of the latest mass shooting tragedy in Las Vegas, officials are trying to make it easy for you to offer help.

The gunman, identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into the crowd at an outdoor music festival where Jason Aldean was playing. The gunman was killed during a standoff with police, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters. At least 58 people have died and more than 500 were injured in the attack.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo set up a GoFundMe page Monday to raise $500,000 for the victims. Within hours, donations had rocketed past that number and the goal was raised to $1 million.

“I’m Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas. We are raising funds to assist the victim's of the tragic Las Vegas shooting,” the page reads. “I am at Clark County’s only level-one trauma center with the victims and their families as we speak.”

“Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​,” it continued.

Sisolak, a Democrat who is running for Nevada governor, said he pledged the first $10,000 to get donations going. The current Nevada governor is Republican Brian Sandoval.

Many pledged love in the comments from around the nation, with some even sending support from Canada.

