FILE - In this Friday, June 30, 2017 file photo, Shannon Kepler, left, arrives with his legal team for afternoon testimony in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. An Oklahoma judge has ruled that Kepler will face a fourth murder trial in the 2014 killing of his daughter's black boyfriend. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo

The Latest: Judge rules ex-cop will face 4th murder trial

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 3:21 PM

TULSA, Okla.

The Latest on the trial of a former police officer accused of murder (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

An Oklahoma judge has ruled a white former police officer will face a fourth murder trial in the 2014 killing of his daughter's black boyfriend.

A hearing Monday focused on former Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler's requests to dismiss the case.

Defense attorneys argued to have the case dismissed on several grounds in the months since Kepler's third mistrial was declared.

One motion says Kepler is a member of an American Indian tribe and can't be tried by state prosecutors. Another claims repeated trials violate Kepler's right to due process.

Kepler is charged in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. The shooting occurred while Kepler was off-duty. His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 9.

___

9:20 a.m.

A judge is set to decide whether a white former police officer will face a fourth murder trial in Oklahoma in the 2014 fatal shooting of his daughter's black boyfriend.

A hearing Monday will focus on former Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler's requests to dismiss the case.

Defense attorneys have been arguing to have the case dismissed on several grounds in the months since a mistrial was declared in Kepler's third trial.

One motion says Kepler is a member of an American Indian tribe and can't be tried by state prosecutors. Another claims repeated trials violate Kepler's right to due process.

Kepler is charged in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. The shooting occurred while Kepler was off-duty. His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 9.

