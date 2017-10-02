Las Vegas police sweep through a convention center area during a lockdown Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at the Tropicana Las Vegas following an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip. Multiple victims were transported to hospitals after a deadly shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
National

Gunman who killed 50 at Las Vegas concert was retired

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 10:10 AM

LAS VEGAS

Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

The brother of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock said he's "completely dumbfounded" by the shooting at a country music concert Sunday night, which is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Eric Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel newspaper that he can't understand what happened.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says Stephen Paddock owned a single-family home in Sun City Mesquite, a retirement community along the Nevada-Arizona border.

He lived there with Marilou Danley, 62. Police say they don't believe she was involved.

Heavily armed police searched the home early Monday.

Texas authorities say he lived in a Dallas suburb from 2009 to 2012.

