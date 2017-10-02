Why ‘thoughts and prayers’ after the Las Vegas shooting became fighting words

More Videos 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens Pause 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 4:51 Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:08 Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 0:10 Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 2:20 'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful