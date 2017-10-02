More Videos

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

Las Vegas gunman’s brother says family is ‘dumbfounded, bewildered, horrified’

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 02, 2017 8:39 AM

Eric Paddock said he was “dumbfounded” by the news that his brother Stephen Paddock was the one who rained automatic gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers, killing 50 and injuring more than 400 Sunday evening in Las Vegas.

Eric Paddock, who lives in Orlando, Florida, told Reutuers that the family had “no idea in the world.”

“We have no idea. We’re horrified. We’re bewildered and our condolences go out to the victims,” he said.

“We can’t understand what happened,” he told the Orlando Sentinel.

    LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing.

Stephen Paddock was identified by police as the perpetrator of Sunday evening’s mass shooting who opened fire on a crowd of Jason Aldean concertgoers from his 32nd-floor window at the Mandalay Bay hotel. Police entered his room and found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Eric Paddock told the Daily Mail that he and his brother were not especially close, but there was no indication that Stephen would do anything like this.

“There's no rhyme or reason here, it makes no sense,” he said. “'He has no political affiliation, no religious affiliation, as far as we know. This wasn't a terror attack. He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something.”

