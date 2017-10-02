National

Troopers fatally shoot knife-wielding Pennsylvania man

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 7:46 AM

WASHINGTON, Pa.

State troopers fatally shot a Pennsylvania man who reportedly had a knife and was threatening neighbors, but relatives say the man was merely suicidal.

Troopers from the Washington barracks planned a news conference Monday on the shooting of 34-year-old Anthony Gallo.

Gallo's family says he had been acting strangely since injuring his head in a May car accident. They called 911 Sunday afternoon, hoping troopers would help get him a mental health commitment.

Police encountered Gallo at the trailer park in Canton Township where he'd been staying with his grandmother. Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says troopers fired when Gallo refused to drop the knife and aggressively moved toward police.

Police haven't said how many shots were fired or how many troopers shot Gallo.

The district attorney is reviewing the shooting, which is standard.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video