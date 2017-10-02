More Videos

    LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing.

Who is Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock?

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 02, 2017 7:05 AM

Las Vegas police have identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the gunman who fired into a crowd of Jason Aldean concertgoers Sunday night at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

That would make this the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, surpassing the Pulse Nightclub shooting of 2016.

Here’s what we know about the gunman so far.

Where was he from?

Paddock was described as a local resident by police, with a home in Mesquite, Nevada, about an hour northeast of Las Vegas. His residence was reported as 1372 Babbling Brook Court, in a retirement community called Sun City Mesquite. He purchased the home in 2015. He had been staying in a hotel room at Mandalay Bay since Thursday.

Paddock previously lived for two years in Florida.

Police said he was not known to them before this weekend.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner said police surrounded and entered his home Monday morning.

Why did he do this?

He was described as a “lone wolf” with no known links to terrorist organizations. His motives are unknown. Multiple reports say that police are preparing to search his home in Mesquite.

“As far as his history and background, we haven't completed that part of the investigation yet,” the sheriff said. “We have no idea what his belief system was.”

“We are completely dumbfounded,” Paddock’s brother Eric told the Orlando Sentinel. “We can’t understand what happened.”

Who was he working with?

Police say he has no known connection to terrorist organizations.

They located a “companion” identified as Marilou Danley, Paddock’s roommate, authorities said. She was originally described as a person of interest, but after police said they located her out of the country, they said he was using some of her identification.

How did he die?

Lombardo said they believe Paddock killed himself as law enforcement was nearby.

