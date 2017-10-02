10 Things to Know for Today

More Videos

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Pause
Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

Jeff Banister addresses Cole Hamels' day, season 2:09

Jeff Banister addresses Cole Hamels' day, season

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:39

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Burger Battle catches up with Dutch's, the 2015 winner 2:01

Burger Battle catches up with Dutch's, the 2015 winner

What did Cowboys fan do during anthem? 1:46

What did Cowboys fan do during anthem?

Adrian Beltre talks about his future with Rangers 2:46

Adrian Beltre talks about his future with Rangers

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant' 0:55

TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant'

  • Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 200, officials said early Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 200, officials said early Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 200, officials said early Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful

National

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 5:59 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MASS SHOOTING ON LAS VEGAS STRIP DEADLIEST IN MODERN US HISTORY

A gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino opens fire on an outdoor country music festival, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 200, officials say.

2. CATALANS UPSET, DIVIDED AFTER INDEPENDENCE VOTE

Catalonia's government is holding a closed-door Cabinet meeting to discuss the next steps in its plan to secede from Spain.

3. WHO TOOK 2017 NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE

Three Americans — Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michal Young — are laureates for their discoveries about the body's daily rhythms.

4. ATTACKS IN HAVANA HIT AMERICAN SPY NETWORK IN CUBA

Sources tell AP the U.S. realized something was amiss when its operatives working under diplomatic cover reported hearing bizarre sounds and experienced strange physical effects.

5. HOW TRUMP IS COUNTERING LACK OF LEGISLATIVE ACHIEVEMENTS

The president is highlighting his own directives to government agencies, which have been ordered to cut two regulations for every new one imposed.

6. SUPREME COURT TO GAVEL IN NEW YEAR

Justice Neil Gorsuch is on board for his first full term and there are several high-profile, difficult cases on its docket.

7. PLEAS ENTERED IN KIM JONG NAM CASE

Two women accused of fatally poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler plead not guilty in Malaysia.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

8. WHERE OJ SIMPSON PLANS TO STAY A WHILE

A Nevada parole official tells the AP that the former football hero and celebrity criminal defendant plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future.

9. BRITAIN'S 5TH-LARGEST CARRIER GOES UNDER

Authorities are scrambling to bring home 110,000 travelers after Monarch Airlines collapses.

10. SEAHAWKS RALLY PAST COLTS

Linebacker Bobby Wagner scoops up a forced fumble and rumbles 21 yards for a score, sparking Seattle past Indianapolis 46-18.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video