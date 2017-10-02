National

Flushed jumpsuit causes $100K in damage at justice complex

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 6:33 AM

TOMS RIVER, N.J.

Officials say a jumpsuit flushed down a toilet by an inmate has caused at least $100,000 in damage to a justice complex in New Jersey.

Pipes burst, including the main sewer line, damaging courtrooms and the sheriff's office at the Ocean County Justice Complex on Sept. 24. The inmate who flushed the suit has not been identified.

Freeholder Jack Kelly tells the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2xJBJHl ) he'll go after the inmate to pay the costs.

The county plans to spend up to $2 million to install "low-flow" toilets that will permit an inmate just one flush per hour. Sensors built into the rims of the bowls will trigger an emergency cutoff valve in the event of an overflow.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video