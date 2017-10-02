National

Refunds in limbo after Lil Wayne skips concert

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 5:03 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The refunds promised to fans of rapper Lil Wayne after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena and skipped the concert have been thrown into question.

News outlets report Ben Hated, LLC and Victory Promotions sent a letter to Colonial Life Arena on Sunday saying they had collectively decided not to offer refunds for Saturday's 2nd Annual Fall Ball 2017. Colonial Life Arena had previously said Sunday that refunds would be issued Monday.

Colonial Life Arena said in a statement that it's negotiating with the promoters, but refunds won't be available at the originally scheduled time.

The promoters said they decided not to issue refunds as Lil Wayne wasn't the event's headliner. Cardi B, 2 Chainz and Tory Lanes performed as scheduled.

