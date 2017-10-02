National

Trooper: Police officer fatally shot in Louisiana

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 3:36 AM

LAFAYETTE, La.

Authorities say a Louisiana police officer has been fatally shot after he responded to a call at a convenience store.

News outlets report a Lafayette police officer was fatally shot at a Big Boy convenience store Sunday night.

Master Trooper Brooks David with the Louisiana State Police says authorities received a call about a battery and shots fired around 10 p.m. When the officer arrived, the suspect allegedly opened fire, which led to a shootout. The officer was pronounced dead at the scene.

David says two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot, but was captured a short time later.

Investigators did not immediately give the identity of the officer or the suspect.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video