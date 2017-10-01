New York Yankees will expand protective netting next season

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 7, 2015 file photo, Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin 55) catches a pop foul by New York Yankees' Stephen Drew as he leaps against the backstop netting during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York. The New York Yankees plan to expand protective netting at their home ballpark and spring training complex next year. The team announced the decision during its final regular-season game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 against Toronto.