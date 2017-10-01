When Michael Rubino was in his 30s, he became a sperm donor to help others start families. Earlier this month, he met his 19 children during a meet-up arranged by Inside Edition.
Sperm donor hoped to see 2 or 3 of his kids. He just met 19 of them – at the same time

By Monique O. Madan

October 01, 2017 3:13 PM

It’s like the Brady Bunch sitcom on steroids.

Earlier this month, Michael Rubino of Los Angeles met his 19 kids for the first time.

“This is my daughter No. 19,” he told a reporter during a meet-up arranged by Inside Edition. “This is very exciting and a little surreal.”

Though Rubino is their father, he isn’t exactly their daddy.

When he was in his 30s, the then-artist became a sperm donor on a mission — to help others start their own families.

The children, who have never met Rubino before, range in age from 16 to 21, and at least 11 of them have blue eyes, just like their father.

“I knew when I was a donor I expected if I was lucky I’d meet two or three,” he told Inside Edition. “I loved them each immediately when I met them.”

Though most donors remain anonymous, Rubino made it a point to include in his donor file that he would always be available.

As the years passed, phone calls and letters from his kids started trickling in and he wasted no time in responding immediately.

“As soon as a I wrote him a letter, he wrote me one back like instantly,” one of Rubino’s sons said.

In a video of the meet-up produced by Inside Edition, his children say they all see similarities among themselves and are seen hugging, laughing and exchanging social media information. Rubino welcomed them to his home where framed photos of all 19 children are propped up.

Many called him Mike, while others opted to call him Dad.

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

