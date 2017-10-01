Girls, 4 and 2, found locked in home with feces everywhere. That's just the start.

A clip kept the door shut from the outside. Toilets were overflowing. No adults were around. And what else deputies found inside a Florida home shocked them.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after seeing the conditions inside a Homosassa home early Thursday morning after they arrived to perform a welfare check.
A neighbor called the sheriff’s office, asking deputies to check on two small children in the home, according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrived to find a clip keeping the front door locked from the outside. A 4-year-old girl answered the door when they knocked and told officials no adults were home. She was home alone with a 2-year-old girl, who was asleep on a mattress in the home’s living room, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives soon arrived and walked through the home with deputies, describing the conditions inside as “deplorable.” Photos of the home were posted to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, but the post warns they may be disturbing.
It appeared human and dog feces covered every inch of the floors. Cockroaches and other insects were everywhere. There was rotting food and toilets nearly overflowing, according to the sheriff’s office.
The girls were filthy, covered in dirt and feces and with tangled hair. Deputies noted it appeared as though the girls had not showered in days, if not weeks. They found hand and footprints the size of children in the feces on the home’s floor, according to the release.
“This is one of the worst cases of child neglect our detectives have ever seen,” said Sgt. John Bergen in a news release. “From patrol to forensics, everyone that was involved in this case came together for the good of these children.”
The Florida Department of Children and Families placed the children with a family member and implemented a safety plan for the future, according to the sheriff’s office.
Meanwhile, Robert Burdette, 25, and Casey Rocco, 24, both of Homosassa, were dropped off by a taxi in front of the house, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives spoke with them and arrested them. Both are charged with two counts of child neglect.
Rocco was also charged with one count of domestic battery from a previous altercation, according to the sheriff’s office.
