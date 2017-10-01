They were young with no family history of breast cancer. So they ignored the lumps

More Videos 1:58 Cashner would like to return to Rangers in 2018 Pause 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 2:33 Gallo relieved to finally hit 40th homer 4:55 Mac Attack and 8-year-old daughter talk Cowboys Take A Knee 2:48 See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:14 Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: 'I expect players to stand' for anthem 0:41 Tomlinson says Jerry Jones, Cowboys on the mark 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer Amber Pritchett's doctor thought the lump in her breast was "probably nothing" but dense tissue common in a younger woman. A diagnosis of breast cancer was shocking for the Macon 33-year-old who speaks candidly about the challenge she faces and how her family, friends and faith are getting her through. Amber Pritchett's doctor thought the lump in her breast was "probably nothing" but dense tissue common in a younger woman. A diagnosis of breast cancer was shocking for the Macon 33-year-old who speaks candidly about the challenge she faces and how her family, friends and faith are getting her through. Beau Cabell and Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Amber Pritchett's doctor thought the lump in her breast was "probably nothing" but dense tissue common in a younger woman. A diagnosis of breast cancer was shocking for the Macon 33-year-old who speaks candidly about the challenge she faces and how her family, friends and faith are getting her through. Beau Cabell and Liz Fabian The Telegraph