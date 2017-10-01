The Latest: Parole official: Simpson will live in Vegas area

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2005, file photo, O.J. Simpson signs his "32" football jersey with the word "Heisman" under his autograph during an event hosted by the ''NecroComicon'' horror convention at the Pacific Northridge Cinemas, in Northridge, Calif. O.J. Simpson's release from a Nevada prison turns another page in one of the most dramatic falls from grace in American pop culture history. A jury in Las Vegas convicted him in 2008 of armed robbery and other charges in a confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers that he insists was an effort to retrieve personal items that belonged to him. Simpson, now 70, has served nine years behind bars. A Nevada prison official said early Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, O.J. Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo