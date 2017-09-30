FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2010, file photo, Candice Mottet, left, and Tony Amos, director of the Animal Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas, Texas, hold the smallest and biggest green sea turtles that came ashore because of cold temperatures.
National

The Latest: Turtle swims away with oceanographer's ashes

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 8:02 PM

PORT ARANSAS, Texas

The Latest on a sea turtle carrying an oceanographer's ashes to sea (all times local):

8 p.m.

A rescued green sea turtle named Picasso has been released back into the Gulf of Mexico, carrying the ashes of a self-taught Texas oceanographer who founded the rehabilitation center that nursed it back to health.

Hundreds attended the Saturday night ceremony in Port Aransas, on a stretch of beached named in honor of Tony Amos.

Amos' wife, son and other relatives sprinkled ashes on the turtle's shell, then watched it crawl and flap slowly into the waves.

The 80-year-old Amos died of complications from prostate cancer on Sept. 4 mere days after Hurricane Harvey damaged the Animal Rehabilitation Keep for sea turtles and aquatic birds he founded nearly four decades ago.

Some of those gathered choked back tears. Others cried "Bye Tony!" as the turtle finally swam away.

___

8:15 a.m.

A rescued green sea turtle is being released back into the Gulf of Mexico, carrying the ashes of a self-taught Texas oceanographer who founded the rehabilitation center that nursed it back to health.

Thousands are expected to attend the ceremony Saturday evening in Port Aransas, on a stretch of beached named in honor of Tony Amos.

The 80-year-old died of complications from prostate cancer on Sept. 4, mere days after Hurricane Harvey damaged the Animal Rehabilitation Keep for sea turtles and aquatic birds that Amos founded nearly four decades ago.

But the turtles there weathered the storm well — as their counterparts in the wild also appear to have done, scientists say. An early hatching season meant most headed to sea before Harvey arrived.

