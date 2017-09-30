National

California schools warn flutes could be tainted with fluids

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 7:04 PM

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.

California school districts are warning that some youngsters may have received flutes tainted with body fluids.

The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2yeR1ob ) says at least three districts — Fountain Valley, Newport Mesa and Capistrano — notified parents about the situation this week.

Fountain Valley's superintendent told parents that in June an independent music enrichment contractor gave fifth-grade students flutes that "potentially" were contaminated with unspecified body fluids.

The Register says the independent contractor worked in several Southern California school districts.

The flutes were made of plastic pipe and wine corks and could be colorfully decorated.

No arrests have been made but state and federal officials are investigating.

Some districts asked parents to preserve evidence by putting the flutes in sealed paper bags.

