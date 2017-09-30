This undated photo provided by the Talladega County Sheriff's Office shows Donald Clay Warren, 31, a suspect being held on an arson charge Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in a fire that destroyed a small rural church in Talladega County, Ala. Warren, of Talladega, faces a charge of second-degree arson in the blaze, which was deliberately set, according to the Alabama Department of Insurance State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Arson suspect jailed in blaze that gutted Alabama church

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 7:21 PM

TALLADEGA, Ala.

A suspect was being held on an arson charge Saturday in a fire that destroyed a small rural church in Talladega County, Alabama.

Donald Clay Warren, 31, of Talladega, faces a charge of second-degree arson in the blaze, which was deliberately set, according to the Alabama Department of Insurance State Fire Marshal's Office.

Al.com reports authorities responded about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a fire that gutted the Welcome Springs Baptist Church, a single-story cement block structure in a wooded area between Sycamore and Sylacauga, Alabama.

An investigation is ongoing; authorities haven't said what led to the arrest of Warren, who is being held at the county jail on $50,000 bond.

