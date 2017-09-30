Owl stuck in truck survives highway trip, released to wild

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo, Jane Kelly, owner of On the Wing, in Epping, N.H., holds a barred owl that is recovering there after being hit by a truck and becoming lodged between the cab and the cargo hold of a truck traveling from Massachusetts to New Hampshire earlier in the month. Kelly, who helped care for the owl over the last six months, said the raptor, named "Trucker," was released Saturday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Wilmington, Mass., where the mishap originally occurred. Michael Casey AP Photo