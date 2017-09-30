This combination photo shows Ryan Gosling at CinemaCon 2017 on March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas, left, and Jay-Z performing at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland on Nov. 4, 2016. Gosling will host the 43rd season opener of "Saturday Night Live," on Sept. 30. Jay-Z will be the musical guest.
New season of 'SNL' roars back by mocking Trump at the top

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

September 30, 2017 11:07 PM

NEW YORK

The new season of "Saturday Night Live" wastes no time getting topical — or mocking Donald Trump — with an opening sketch that features Alec Baldwin as the president in the Oval Office feuding with the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, over aid, threatening Attorney General Jeff Sessions' job and mentioning his stand-off with the NFL.

Baldwin jokes as Trump: "Let's keep the chaos coming."

The comedy show hopes to build off one of its most-watched seasons in more than two decades thanks to Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy's appearance as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Ryan Gosling is the host and in his opening monologue, which Emma Watson joined, makes fun of himself as the guy "who saved jazz," riffing off his role in "La La Land."

