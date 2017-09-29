First-grade students at Public School 60 in Baltimore say the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag in June 1955.
First-grade students at Public School 60 in Baltimore say the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag in June 1955. Richard Stacks Baltimore Sun/TNS file
First-grade students at Public School 60 in Baltimore say the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag in June 1955. Richard Stacks Baltimore Sun/TNS file

National

6-year-old took a knee during the Pledge. Teacher told him to stand up

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

September 29, 2017 2:21 PM

The take-a-knee protests over racial justice now run the age gamut — from 6 to 97.

A 6-year-old, emulating NFL football players’ take-a-knee protests, kneeled for the Pledge of Allegiance in his Tampa suburb classroom.

But his action didn’t go over any better than the NFL stars’ protests went over with President Trump.

The boy’s teacher at Wiregrass Elementary School in Pasco County told him to stand and show respect for the flag. His mother says the school should not have publicly reprimanded him.

More: This 97-year-old also took a knee

Eugenia McDowell told ABC News that the teacher sent her a text message on Monday, alerting her of her son’s protest and how she had admonished him. McDowell was not pleased with the response because she felt the admonishment in front of his classmates encroached on her son’s freedom of speech. McDowell passed the text along to ABC News.

The teacher’s message to McDowell read: “I knew where he had seen [kneeling], but I did tell him that in the classroom, we are learning what it means to be a good citizen, we’re learning about respecting the United States of America and our country symbols and showing loyalty and patriotism and that we stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.”

A spokesperson for the Pasco County School District told ABC that the teacher responded to the incident by mouthing, “We stand for the pledge” when she saw the boy kneeling. The district policy requires students to have written exemption from their parents if they don’t plan to take part in the pledge.

More Videos

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Pause
A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists 0:43

A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists

El Capitan rockfall seen on Yosemite webcam 0:40

El Capitan rockfall seen on Yosemite webcam

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Guy slips out of the Collin County Jail while being booked 0:45

Guy slips out of the Collin County Jail while being booked

'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle 2:20

'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle

Are you missing a portion of $4 billion dollars? 2:47

Are you missing a portion of $4 billion dollars?

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game?

  • Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

    It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Eric Garland McClatchy

The night before, on Sunday, one in eight NFL players, about 200, took a knee before their games during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social inequality.

President Trump took to Twitter and said that the NFL should have rules prohibiting kneeling during the national anthem.

In one tweet he said, “Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad Ratings!” In speeches, he called for players to be fired. People, Trump said, “MUST honor and respect” the American flag.

McDowell didn’t know what her son planned on doing, but he’d had plenty of inspiration. Aside from the televised football games, his two older brothers knelt during the national anthem at their high school football game last year, McDowell told the Tampa Bay Times.

“What he did was have a difference of opinion. He was not being disrespectful. He was silently protesting and exercising his constitutional right,” McDowell told ABC News. “My concern is she infringed upon his constitutional right to express himself, to protest peacefully, and she also made him feel like his decision to come up with his own opinion about things was the wrong thing to do.”

Howard Cohen: 305-376-3619, @HowardCohen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video