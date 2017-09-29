‘I believe in karma.’ She found $39k in a Goodwill purse and her good deed paid off

A 51-year-old Goodwill employee in New York thought she was being pranked when she discovered $39,000 in a donated purse last month.
Kindell Keyes, assistant store manager in Long Island, found the money when she noticed that a recently donated purse was particularly heavy, according to the Huffington Post.
“It was just the weirdest thing. I thought, wouldn't it be funny if there was money in here?” Keyes said in a video produced by Goodwill.
Then she found several envelopes with wads of cash inside and immediately reported the money to her manager, who helped her track down the owners.
Other employees helped searching through the bag to find any clues to lead them to the owner.
Eventually they found a piece of mail that traced the bag’s owner to a recently deceased woman’s home in Queens, New York. Keyes then found two of the woman’s grandchildren in California. One of the grandsons, who Goodwill identified as Brian, flew to New York on Tuesday to collect the money.
“It's just so good to know that there's people like Kindell in the world," Brian told Goodwill. "It's remarkable."
Keyes was rewarded for her good deed with a $3,900 bonus — 10 percent of the money she found — from Goodwill’s corporate office.
"I know you don’t want anything for this but we want to recognize your good deed," Katy Gaul-Stigge, of Goodwill’s corporate office, told Keyes. “You’re a hero.”
Keyes said she didn’t think she was doing anything spectacular by turning the money in, just “what was right.”
“I believe in karma,” she said. “You do good, good things happen to you."
