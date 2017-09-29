More Videos

  Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building

    A University of Central Florida police officer failed to keep his cool while trying to drive away an invading snake. In the video posted on Facebook, the officer is seen wielding a trash can and attempting to remove a small snake from a university building. After a few panicked attempts, he manages to open the door and celebrates as the snake slithers away.

UCF Police Department
A University of Central Florida police officer failed to keep his cool while trying to drive away an invading snake. In the video posted on Facebook, the officer is seen wielding a trash can and attempting to remove a small snake from a university building. After a few panicked attempts, he manages to open the door and celebrates as the snake slithers away. UCF Police Department

National

Police officer tries to catch snake, freaks out instead

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

September 29, 2017 9:40 AM

After a snake slithered around an office at University of Central Florida, a campus police officer, armed with an upside-down black plastic garbage bin, nervously asked for the snake’s location inside the counseling center.

The snake’s only response was to slither some more, from one doorway, where a woman with a closed umbrella shooed it toward the officer, to clear sailing across the floor and out of view. The serpent-chasing officer exhibited some Rocky-styled fleet foot work — bobbing mostly away from snake.

Video of the unwanted campus visitor, taken earlier this month, shows the officer’s careful attempts to wrangle the reptile with the mouth end of the trash can. Finally, as staffers swarm about, the cop manages to usher the snake out the hall door.

He’s seen arms up in victory after his snake dance.

The UCF Police Department in Orlando uploaded the video to its Facebook page on Sept. 22 with the caption: “#FridayFunny: We catch bad guys, not snakes. Even our officers get a little scared sometimes” where it caught the attention of “Inside Edition.”

Indy snake
Harrison Ford, as adventurer Indiana Jones, recoils in terror of snakes in a scene from the 1981 movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Paramount

No worries, guys. Even Indiana Jones was scared of snakes.

Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.

