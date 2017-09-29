Their baby was coughing up blood. But they prayed instead of seeking medical help, police say

When a midwife warned Michigan parents Rachel and Joshua Piland about the deteriorating health of their newborn baby, the pair refused to seek out medical treatment — instead opting for prayer and the grace of God to heal their child, police say.
The child died two days after that warning, according to the Lansing State Journal, and now the parents both face charges of involuntary manslaughter.
A police detective testified in court last week that Rachel told the midwife “God ... makes no mistakes” after the midwife urged her to take the baby to a doctor.
The child, named Abigail, was born the night of Feb. 6 at the Piland’s home with the aid of a midwife and her assistants.
At first, nothing seemed wrong with the child, according to KFOR, and the midwife left.
When she returned Feb. 7, however, the midwife was startled by health of the baby, who appeared jaundiced.
She told Rachel that her baby could “suffer brain damage or die if not properly cared for.”
But Rachel refused, citing her faith in God’s plan before cancelling the midwife’s appointment for the following day.
That next day, Feb. 8, Abigail began coughing up blood and refused to eat, so police say Rachel put the newborn “near a window wearing just a diaper utilizing a hair dryer to keep her warm.”
Rachel’s mother also expressed concern about the baby’s discolored skin, but Rachel, after telling her mom about what the midwife told her, just “went to listen to sermons,” police say.
On Feb. 9, blood began coming out of the baby’s nose as well, according to KFOR, and she struggled to breath. Later that day, she died.
The baby’s father tried to resuscitate his daughter, but he didn’t know how to do CPR on a child, police say.
“They then brought Abigail upstairs to pray for her,” said Lansing Police Detective Peter Scaccia. “Joshua continued to massage Abigail, attempting to get her good air. Both Josh and (Rachel) reached out to friends and fellow church members to come to their home and pray for Abigail’s resurrection, but never called the police.”
Police learned of the deceased baby after Rachel’s brother called them, according to the Journal, and arrived to find three people praying over the dead infant.
The baby died of unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia and kernicterus, both related to jaundice, according to the Journal. Scaccia said the child probably would have lived if the child was given medical treatment sooner.
The parents are a part of Faith Tech Ministries, a “Pentecostal” and nondenominational bible school, according to the Journal. They were released after posting a $75,000 bond.
