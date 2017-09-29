News anchor’s water broke on-air. She finished her report, then had a baby boy

Anchor Natalie Pasquarella was finishing up a live report on an 11 p.m. news broadcast Tuesday on Twitter’s new character limit when she giggled.

Her water had just broken on-air, reports her station, News 4 New York.

Pasquarella waited until the broadcast ended a few minutes later to inform her producer that she’d just gone into labor. The station crew at 30 Rockefeller Plaza helped Pasquarella, who had not been expecting her baby for about another month, to a hospital. Her husband, Jamin Pastore, met her there.

Pasquarella, 35, gave birth 13 hours later to Jamin James Pastore, at 5 pounds, 6 ounces, her first child. “A beautiful blessing decided to make his entrance early! Thankful for all of the well wishes. Our hearts are full!” she wrote on an Instagram post Thursday.