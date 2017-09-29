They’re preparing for the Air Force Academy. Someone put racial slurs on their doors

More Videos 5:23 'Get out': Air Force Academy head after racial slurs posted to message board Pause 1:13 Wyatt's winning ways: Chaparrals serve notice in District 7-5A 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 2:48 See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game? 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 2:22 MLB Commissioner Manfred talks about new Rangers ballpark 2:20 'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Get out': Air Force Academy head after racial slurs posted to message board U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Jay Silveria told a crowd of about 5,500 people on September 28 that anyone who was unable to treat people of different races or genders with dignity and respect needed to “get out.” Silveria said that he was responding to racial slurs that were written on message boards by people from the academy’s preparatory school. The Gazette reported that five black students found the words “Go Home” followed by an epithet written on message boards outside their rooms on the morning of September 26. U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Jay Silveria told a crowd of about 5,500 people on September 28 that anyone who was unable to treat people of different races or genders with dignity and respect needed to “get out.” Silveria said that he was responding to racial slurs that were written on message boards by people from the academy’s preparatory school. The Gazette reported that five black students found the words “Go Home” followed by an epithet written on message boards outside their rooms on the morning of September 26. Twitter/US Air Force via Storyful‏

