Company recalls nightlight soothers over shock hazard to youngsters

A New York company has issued a nationwide recall for 150,000 nightlights over an electric shock hazard to young children.
The USB wall power adapter on two Moonlight & Melodies soothers produced by Skip Hop can break, says the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In at least one case, the broken adapter resulted in an electric shock. The recall applies to the owl and elephant nightlights sold by the company.
The nightlights, which project images and play soothing melodies, were sold at Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target and other retailers nationwide. They also were sold online at Skiphop.com and Amazon.com from July 2016 through August. About 130,000 units were sold in the U.S. and another 21,000 in Canada.
Owners of the recalled owl and elephant nightlights should immediately stop using them and contact Skip Hop for instructions on returning the USB wall power adapter for a free replacement and repair kit, the commission says.
