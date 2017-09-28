He was ‘stressed’ when Irma knocked out power — so he fractured his baby’s skull, police say

Hurricane Irma left dozens dead in Florida — but the death of 6-month-old girl in the aftermath of the destructive storm is one casualty that didn’t need to happen, police say.
Dekari Castell, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder after his infant daughter, Kali, was found unresponsive at an Orlando, Fla. home, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The infant was rushed to the hospital on Sept. 13, but died the following day.
When Castell appeared before a judge on Tuesday, his daughter’s name — Kali — was tattooed on his forehead.
Castell told authorities that he punched his daughter twice in the head because he was "highly stressed being without power during the hurricane." The house lacked air conditioning because of the power outage, according to Fox 35, and the baby wouldn’t stop crying.
His two blows to her head fractured the infant’s skull.
Though Castell has now admitted to police that he twice struck his child — leading to her death — at first authorities say he tried to lay blame for the unresponsive infant elsewhere.
First he alleged he had accidentally dropped the 6-month old. Then he said his daughter had been on the home’s TV stand, and fell from it. Finally he offered a third explanation, saying that he had been throwing his daughter in the air when she fell.
Castell is being held at the Orange County jail without bond, the Sentinel reports.
Willy Turner, a neighbor of Castell, told Fox 35 that he knew Castell and is in shock.
“It’s just nasty,” Turner said. “You don’t know what kind of baby that could have been — might have been one of Jesus’ disciples.”
The Florida Department of Children and Families has investigated Castell before, Fox 35 reports. Just last year, he was accused of breaking the leg of his then 4-week-old son, though no charges were filed against him.
Comments