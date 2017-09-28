How huge was the eclipse? It overshadowed even the Super Bowl, study says

More Videos 1:34 Murder and mayhem happened here. But she bought the house anyway. Pause 15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 2:22 A "dreamer" and his wife talk about fears that DACA may end 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 2:22 MLB Commissioner Manfred talks about new Rangers ballpark 1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 0:42 TCU hitter Luken Baker describes recovery after season-ending injury 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 28 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See this insider's look at eclipse gathering in Oregon in the path of totality Thousands of solar eclipse chasers gathered in Oregon to enjoy the spectacle of being in the path of totality. Oregon was the first state to see the eclipse of August 21, 2017. Here's what the scene looked like. Thousands of solar eclipse chasers gathered in Oregon to enjoy the spectacle of being in the path of totality. Oregon was the first state to see the eclipse of August 21, 2017. Here's what the scene looked like. Photos and video courtesy of Amelia Crye

