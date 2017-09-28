A Polk County Sheriff’s Office post on Facebook recounts the story of Branden Temples, who faces charges of criminal mischief after posting a photo to Facebook of himself standing on a parked sheriff’s patrol car outside his workplace.
He posted a Facebook photo of himself atop a police car. The same car took him to jail

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 28, 2017 12:58 PM

Branden Temples apparently thought it would be funny to post a photo of himself standing on a Polk County, Florida, sheriff’s patrol car while flipping the bird.

Sheriff’s deputies weren’t laughing. The same car took Temples to jail after deputies tracked him down and arrested him on suspicion of criminal mischief, wrote the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

“If you want to pose for a pic with one of our deputies and/or one of their patrol cars, all you have to do is ask,” the department said on the post, along with #lessonslearned and #donttrythisathome.

The incident took place Monday at the Dundee Diner on Highway 27. No one was inside the parked patrol car at the time. Temples posted the photo of himself standing on the hood with middle fingers extended to Facebook, captioned with an emoji of an upraised middle finger followed by “the police.”

After being alerted to the Facebook post, deputies spoke with the diner’s owner, who identified Temples as a dishwasher at the restaurant and confirmed he had been working Monday, reports WFLA. Temples was found at home Tuesday and arrested.

He also lost his job at the diner, baffled co-workers told the television station.

“You wonder, what were you thinking?” server Lisa Hood said. “I mean, he’s a good kid. He just made a bad choice.”

Sheriff’s officials said the patrol car suffered $360 in damage from an indentation in the hood and several scratches, leading to the criminal mischief charge.

“Since Branden liked Deputy Mixon’s car so much, and Facebook posts, we were happy to oblige him with one more,” the sheriff’s office wrote in its Facebook post, which included Temple’s original photo on the vehicle’s hood and another photo of him in handcuffs being taken to the same vehicle.

The post had 1,300 likes and had been shared more than 200 times by Thurdsay.

Here's today's FB post o' the day, AKA #CrimeTipTuesday, AKA lesson to learn from others' mistakes: If you want to...

Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 26, 2017

