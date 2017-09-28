This dad is taking a stand against drug deals in the park where his 4-year-old plays

The last thing Jeremiah Fjeld wanted was to see another drug deal in the Virginia Beach park that many children, including his 4-year-old-son, play in.
So he decided to do something about it — and posted a large sign in the park warning drug dealers to stay away, according to WVEC.
“No more dealing drugs here,” the sign reads. “This park is for our kids. We’ve had enough and we’re taking our park back.”
Fjeld said he decided to post the sign after his wife saw a drug deal “20 feet away from my kid at the park in the parking lot.”
He confronted the guy allegedly selling drugs, yanking his backpack and ordering him to leave and never come back. But police, without any hard proof, couldn’t do much once they arrived.
That’s when Fjeld got the idea about the sign.
“We put a sign up basically declaring that this is our park,” he said. “This is for our kids and it’s not for you to do your drug deals.”
But there seemed to be some resistance to Fjeld’s plan: Someone stole the first sign he posted in the park — which read “Sorry no more drug deals! We’ve had enough.” — prompting him to put up an even bigger sign that was cemented into the ground, he wrote on Facebook.
Here’s his Facebook post with the original sign.
And here is Fjeld showing off the even more forceful message.
Fjeld’s Facebook page indicates he’s been really busy trying to weed out potential drug dealers.
He posted a video that appears to show him confronting young men with marijuana in the middle of the night and also wrote a status saying he tracked down the drug dealer he first confronted and yelled at him loud enough for the neighbors to hear.
“I remembered where he was walking to after it all happened so I decided to take a little drive in the rain,” he wrote on Facebook. “Sure enough I found him and all his buddies hanging out in the garage with the door open. So I made a big scene so that all his neighbors can hear.
“ … One of them was attempting to fight me but when I started making a big scene the guy who I confronted yesterday came out to the street and apologized to me,” he continued. “He told me he would never come back over there again and that he was sorry for disrespecting me and my family.”
The issue is personal for Fjeld, who told WVEC he’s hoping his forceful warnings might save a life.
“In my 20s, I knew what it was like to be in the drug scene and to be the bad guy so I was on the other side of the tracks,” he said. “You might as well say something now because eventually, they’ll end up in prison or dead and it’s too late then.”
