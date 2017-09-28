House hunting? Former murder scenes can be bargains

More Videos 2:48 See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem Pause 1:16 Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 0:44 Louisville president angered by recruiting scandal 0:33 Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 2:22 A "dreamer" and his wife talk about fears that DACA may end 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:05 While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Murder and mayhem happened here. But she bought the house anyway. Mary Spicer bought this townhouse on Woodbridge Lane in south Kansas City with full knowledge that a man and woman were severely beaten at the home in 2014, and left at the bottom of the basement stairs. They later died at a hospital. Though it was considered "stigmatized" real estate, Spicer said the property did not have a bad aura. Mary Spicer bought this townhouse on Woodbridge Lane in south Kansas City with full knowledge that a man and woman were severely beaten at the home in 2014, and left at the bottom of the basement stairs. They later died at a hospital. Though it was considered "stigmatized" real estate, Spicer said the property did not have a bad aura. Keith Myers and Don Bradley The Kansas City Star

Mary Spicer bought this townhouse on Woodbridge Lane in south Kansas City with full knowledge that a man and woman were severely beaten at the home in 2014, and left at the bottom of the basement stairs. They later died at a hospital. Though it was considered "stigmatized" real estate, Spicer said the property did not have a bad aura. Keith Myers and Don Bradley The Kansas City Star