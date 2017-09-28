Teen caught having sex with wiener dog. It's been a problem in this city for years

A 17-year old teen in Warren, Ohio has been taken to a detention center after being caught in bed having sex with a wiener dog, reported WKBN.
A family member found the boy naked with the dog and reported it to Trumbull County Children Services. After an interview, the boy admitted to having sex with the dog two times during the summer.
The dog, named Pee Wee, is being examined by a vet to see if it has any injuries.
It’s the second time the 17-year-old has been caught having sexual contact with a dog. Almost exactly a year ago, he was charged with animal cruelty for having sexual contact with another dog.
He was charged with four counts of animal cruelty, but now faces two counts of bestiality as well as animal cruelty charges. If the animal is seriously injured, he could face more serious penalties.
“If he would do this to an animal, what would you do to a small child? So this case is not open and shut. There is some follow-up work I have to do that I can’t really talk about right now,” detective Nick Carney told WKBN.
It’s not the first or even third time Warren has dealt with bestiality cases. It’s been a problem in the city for years — so much so that the city passed an ordinance specifically banning animal-human sexual interaction in 2016, as the state didn’t have one at the time.
The law came about after another Warren man, Salvador Rendon, admitted to having sex with dogs several times over half a decade.
City counselor John Brown worked to get the local law passed.
“I think it’s important that we protect the animals. I hope this never has to be used as legislation in the courts but if there is a problem with bestiality, this gives them a tool to correct the problem,” he said. It passed unanimously.
A Warren woman, Amber Finley, was the first person to be charged of bestiality in Warren in May 2017, when she spent 63 days in jail after she was recorded performing sex acts on a dog.
