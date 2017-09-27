O'Reilly book sales strong, but down from 2016

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. NPD BookScan reported Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, that “Killing England,” the latest in O’Reilly’s blockbuster series of history books, sold 65,000 copies in hardcover in first week sales. Richard Drew, File AP Photo