‘American Sniper’ widow to NFL: ‘Get off your knees and get to work’

Taya Kyle, widow of “American Sniper” Chris Kyle, castigated NFL players and owners who took a knee in protest during the national anthem of last weekend’s games and she told them to get back to work.
Kyle posted a letter to the NFL on her Facebook page, saying in part: “Your desire to focus on division and anger has shattered what many people loved most about the sport. Football was really a metaphor for our ideal world –different backgrounds, talents, political beliefs and histories as one big team with one big goal - to do well, to win, TOGETHER.”
She said fans are being asked to abandon a sense of community they find in the sport “and make choices of division.”
Citing her own work with the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation — “rolling up my sleeves to get in the trenches during my ‘off time’ ” — she urges the NFL to “get off your knees and get to work on building bridges.”
“You have a lot of strong guys,” she says in the post. “I am sure in the off season a lot of them could build some pretty big bridges if they care enough to do the hard work.”
She signs off saying, “Go Longhorns and Sic ’Em ...”
Kyle’s foundation honors her husband, U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, author of the best-selling book “American Sniper” who was killed along with his friend Chad Littlefield at a Glen Rose shooting range in 2013. Their killer, former Marine Cpl. Eddie Routh, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
