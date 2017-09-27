St. Louis asks for outside investigation of protest response

Protesters are bound after being arrested at the St. Louis Galleria mall in Richmond Heights, after several hundred people demonstrated in protest over the recent acquittal of a white former officer in the killing of a black suspect, in St. Louis, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Several people were arrested at the upscale Galleria mall where demonstrators marched and chanted among shoppers. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported officers briefly cleared the mall after some members of the group became unruly. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Christian Goode